Shirley J. Meldrim, 86, beloved wife of Richard (Dick) Meldrim, passed away early Wednesday morning, November 17, 2021 at their Oppenheim home after an extended hospital stay due to complications from surgery.
She was born on February 11, 1935 in Edwards, New York and was the daughter of the late Nelson McIntosh and Mildred (Dawley) Pascoe. Shirley was a graduate of the Edwards Central School and graduated with the Class of 1953.
On September 4, 1954, Shirley was united in marriage to her high school sweet heart, Richard L. Meldrim, in Gouverneur, New York by the Rev. Wm. Wood at the Methodist Parsonage. This was a love affair spanning 70 plus years that began in high school which culminated into a 67 year marriage and four loving children.
Shirley was formerly employed by Allegro Shoe in Little Falls, NY and Daniel Green Shoe in Dolgeville, NY where she was a sewing machine operator. She was a long-time employee of Daniel Green until their final closure in 1998. In her younger years, Shirley worked at the Five & Dime Stores in Gouverneur and Watertown (J.J. Newberry & Woolworth). She also worked for a short time at a dress factory in Little Falls, NY.
She was a faithful member of the Oppenheim United Methodist Church and was a cherished member of the Auskerada-Maques-Rock City Chapter 204, Order of the Eastern Star located at the Dolgeville Masonic Temple. Shirley enjoyed ceramics, flower gardens and quilting. She took great pride in caring for her husband, children, and home. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, Shirley will be deeply missed by her family, church family and community.
Shirley is survived by her heart-broken husband, Richard (Dick) L. Meldrim at home; loving children, Bruce Meldrim and his wife, Margaret of Central Square, NY, Michael Meldrim and his wife, Connie of Chapin, SC, Jamie Meldrim and his wife, Robbin of Orr, MN, and Mary Meldrim and her companion, Ron of Fairport, NY; cherished grandchildren, Christopher Meldrim and his wife, Malisa of Lexington, SC, Kimberly Rhoton and her husband, Matt of Summerville, SC, Sheena Meldrim of Lake City, MN, Jenna Meldrim of Wabasha, MN, Lee Meldrim and his wife, Samantha of Zumbro Falls, MN, Shyra Fogelson and her husband, Ryan of Byron, MN and Shawna Meldrim of Red Wing, MN; 15 great-grandchildren and one due this month; two sisters, Brenda Matthie of Massena, NY and Sharon Trimm and her companion, Al of Nicholville, NY; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Greta and Greg Aldridge of San Tan Valley, AZ; several nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors who are like family to Dick and Shirley.
She was predeceased by her parents, father Nelson McIntosh (Josie) and mother Mildred Pascoe (Alfred), and two brothers, Barry Pascoe and Alfred Pascoe.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 12 p.m. (noon) at Fairview Cemetery, Hall Rd., Edwards, NY 13635. All are welcome to attend. Arrangements are with Miller-Plonka Funeral Home, 30 Wolf St., Dolgeville, New York 13329 (315)-429-7123.
To honor the memory of Shirley, please consider a memorial contribution for a charity or organization of your choice and please note, “In Memory of Shirley J. Meldrim” in the memo so that the contribution can be acknowledged by the family.
