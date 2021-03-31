NORWOOD—A Mass of Christian Burial for Shirley M. Jay, 91, a resident of the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Massena and formerly of Norwood, will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Church in Norwood with Rev. Garry Giroux presiding. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Norwood. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood on Monday from 3-7 p.m. Facial coverings and social distancing for all services are required due to the current health concerns. Mrs. Jay passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at the Massena Rehabilitation Center.
Shirley is survived by her sons, Patrick and Sharleen Jay, Norwood; Dennis and Anne Jay, Norwood; David Jay and his companion Sammi Richardson, Louisville; Danny Jay and his companion Patty Berger, Potsdam; her daughters, Kathy Austin, Ohio; Mary Ellen Adner, Norwood; Susan and Edward Mackey, Norwood; Sally and Robert Murray, Spencer, NC; several grand and great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews. Shirley was pre-deceased by her parents, her husband Fred, a daughter Yvonne Jay and her sister, Geraldine Greer.
Born in Norfolk, NY on December 29, 1929 to the late Aloney and Ida Mae Nicklaw Snyder, Shirley graduated from Norwood High School in 1947 as Valedictorian of her class. She married Frederick N. Jay on August 23, 1948. He later passed away on December 12, 1993. Shirley worked at the Sunset Lodge in Norwood for 30 years, as a secretary for Dr. Samuel Livingston in Madrid for several years as well as working at the Potsdam Nursing Home. She was a devoted Christian, attending mass at St. Andrew’s Church as well as being active with the Altar and Rosary Society. Shirley loved spending time with her family and adored her cat “Daisy”. Shirley left a mark of love and kindness on everyone’s heart that she spoke too and will be deeply missed by many. Memorial donations in Shirley’s memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Shirley M. Jay.
