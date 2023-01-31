Shirley M. Kepner, 77, longtime resident of Adams (previously Carthage), left her home where she had been under the care of her family, friends and Hospice to join other family members in Heaven on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Funeral service will be Friday, February 3, at the Sandy Creek United Wesleyan Church, to be officiated by Rev. Brian Snyder. Calling hours are from 2-4 pm, followed by her memorial service. A private spring burial will be held in Carthage.
Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, NY.
Shirley was born February 18, 1945 in Erie PA, daughter of Gerald F. and Juanita L. (Wilcox) Kepner. She graduated from Henderson High School in 1963 and later attended BOCES in Watertown, NY where she earned her LPN license. She loved taking care of her patients when she worked at Carthage Area Hospital, House of the Good Samaritan, and Mercy Hospital. You always knew who she was because she never stopped wearing her nursing cap. Shirley retired in 2003.
She married Frank Latella in 1963, who passed in 1972. Shirley later married Jene Rumney, who passed in 1983. A later marriage to C.E. Jaques ended in divorce.
Shirley joined the South Jefferson Rescue Squad in the mid-90s, where she served for nearly 30 years, including 25 years as squad secretary.
Shirley is survived by a son, Ron Latella (Terrie Ayers), Fryeburg, ME; a daughter, Jeannie (Tracy) Warren, Adams, NY; two brothers, Norman (Chris) Kepner, Lacona, NY; Stan (Andrea) Kepner, Rome, NY; seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and several nieces nephews and cousins.
She is predeceased by her parents; one sister, Mary Ann Babcock; and brother-in-law, Lee Babcock.
Shirley enjoyed playing games, doing jigsaw puzzles, attending church, watching birds, and collecting salt & pepper shakers and wind chimes.
She was especially passionate about animals and requested donations in her memory be made to any Animal Shelter or the South Jefferson Rescue Squad, PO 126, Adams, NY 13605.
Condolences may be made at www.piddockfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.