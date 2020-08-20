Shirley M. Parkinson, 81, longtime resident in Calcium, widow of Charles J. Parkinson, passed away Wednesday, August 20th, 2020 at the Samaritan Summit Village where she was a resident.
Calling hours are Sunday August 23rd from 2 pm - 5 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. The funeral will be Monday August 24th at a time to be determined at the funeral home with burial to follow in the Ellisburg Cemetery.
A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
