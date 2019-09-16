RAYMONDVILLE – Shirley M. Smith, 84, a longtime resident of Woodland Drive and recently a resident of Sharon Drive, Massena passed away Saturday morning, September 14, 2019 at Signature Nursing Home in Clarksville, Tennessee.
Friends may call Sunday 11-1:00 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM with Deacon Lawrence Connelly, officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Canton.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley or Church of the Visitation/St. Raymond’s Parish.
A complete obituary will publish at later date. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
