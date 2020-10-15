FOWLER – Shirley M. Woodward, age 84, of Fowler, passed away on October 14, 2020 at her home under the care of her loving family and hospice.
There will be a graveside service held in the Fairview Cemetery in Edwards on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Shirley was born in Talcville on January 17, 1936 to the late Kenneth and Ethel (Marsh) Rowe. She attended the Talcville School and graduated from the Edwards High School in 1953. Shirley married Byron I. Woodward on May 15, 1953 at the Gouverneur Baptist Church officiated by Rev. Work. Byron passed away on April 23, 2010.
Mrs. Woodward enjoyed spending time with her family, crocheting, reading, and working on puzzles. She was a member of the Indian River Baptist Church.
She is survived by her seven children, Byron “Jack” Woodward, Jr. and his wife, Michelle of Gouverneur, Kenneth Woodward and his wife, Cindy of Glenwood, AR, Tony Woodward and his wife, Kelly of Gouverneur, Alex Woodward of Rochester, Pauline and Carl Culbertson of Black River, Deborah Palmer of Alaska, and Robin and Joseph Brown of Harrisville. She is also survived by her siblings, John Rowe of Tennessee, and Marlene Smith and Joanne Wendt of Florida, A LOT of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren (5 generations of lots of babies) and her nieces and nephews.
Shirley is predeceased by her parents, her husband, Byron Woodward, a daughter-in-law, Terry Woodward, brother, Ronnie Rowe, and a grandson, Scotty Palmer.
Donations in memory of Shirley may be made to the Indian River Baptist Church, 42 Main Street, Philadelphia NY 13673 or Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US Hwy 11, Potsdam NY 13676.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.