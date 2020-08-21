The funeral service for Shirley Mae Parkinson will be 11:00am Monday, August 24th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Rev. Mark Strader officiating. Burial will follow the funeral in Ellisburg Cemetery. Calling hours will be 2:00pm – 5:00pm Sunday, August 23rd at the funeral home.
Shirley, formerly of Calcium, passed away Wednesday, August 19th at Samaritan Summit Village. She was 81 years old.
Born December 9, 1938 in the Town of Ellisburg, Shirley was the only daughter of Arthur and Rena (Cornwell) Clark. She was educated in the Belleville Central School District and worked at Faichney’s following her graduation.
She married Charles J. Parkinson August 14, 1968 at Ellisburg Methodist Church. Mr. Parkinson passed away October 23, 1993.
Shirley enjoyed summers at Bayshore, shopping, and plastic needle point. She was a volunteer at Hospice for over 20 years, and cared for her daughter, Karen, until 2016.
She is survived by her children, Kevin C. of Dexter, Kelly J. and companion Nicole Johnson of Calcium, Karen L. of Dexter; 3 grandchildren, Joseph Parkinson (fiancée Casie Toby), Alyssa Parkinson, Shauna Parkinson; and several nieces & nephews.
Besides her husband she is predeceased by 2 brothers, Howard and Gerald Clark.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com
