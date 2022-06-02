Mrs. Shirley P. Barney, 91, of Floral City, FL and formerly of Ellisburg, passed away Saturday, May 21st, 2022 in Florida.
A graveside service will be 2 pm Saturday June 4th, 2022 at Woodside Cemetery, Belleville. Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
Among her survivors is her son Charles and a daughter Patty (Ray) Smith, her sister Esther Sutliff, several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Charles V. Barney, two brothers Carl and Sherwood Groff and a sister Cynthia.
She was born in Adams, NY a daughter to Arthur and Doris Lucas Groff. Mr. and Mrs. Barney owned and operated a lawn care business in Jefferson County for many years.
