Shirley Ruth Rogers Seeley, 88, formerly of County Route 27, Canton, NY, died peacefully at United Helpers Riverledge in Ogdensburg, NY on June 3, 2020.
Due to the current pandemic, calling hours will be held privately for the family on Tuesday, June 9. Graveside services will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Canton.
Shirley was born November 18, 1931 in Plattsburgh, NY. She was a daughter of the late Frank and Grace (Lash) Rogers. She graduated from St. John’s in Plattsburgh in 1950 and attended Champlain Valley Hospital Nursing School from 1952-1954. On May 15, 1954, she married her beloved Eugene “Gene” Davis Seeley in the First Baptist Church in Ogdensburg with Rev. Wright as celebrant. Gene died June 23, 2015.
Shirley worked as an LPN for many years. She was employed with EJ Noble Hospital, Canton from 1954-1955 before going to work at A. Barton Hepburn Hospital, Ogdensburg in the maternity ward until 1965. She then took employment for eight years with St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center, Ogdensburg, then Moongate Nursing Home, Canton for two years. It was then she joined her husband at Seeley Nationwide Insurance, retiring August 1, 2000.
Surviving are her three children, Debra Rathbun of Canton, Kathleen Locke of Canton, and David of Hiram, ME; six grandchildren: Brenda, Tyler, Becky, Jennifer, Andrew, Robert and Jeff Jr; a sister Joyce (James) Clark of WV; and a number of nieces, nephews and great grandchildren.
Shirley was predeceased by a son Jeffrey Seeley, two grandsons: Benjamin Rathbun and Christopher Seeley; five siblings: Margaret Trombley, Jeanette Coville, Terry Suprata, Frank Rogers, Jr. and Robert Rogers.
Shirley was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Canton, where she served as an elder. She also was a member of Partridge Run Golf Course where she enjoyed playing golf with her husband Gene.
Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted to Shirley’s care and arrangement. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org
