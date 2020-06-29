COPENHAGEN – Shirley St. Louis, 87, of 9371 State Rte. 12, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, at home, under the loving care of her family and Friends of Lewis County Hospice.
Shirley was born on May 1, 1933 in Watertown, New York, daughter of the late Rudolph and Hester (Marsaw) Villeneuve. She attended Watertown School and later graduated from Copenhagen Central in 1949. She was employed by M.H. Fishman Company in Watertown for a short time.
On August 15, 1951 she married Herbert D. St. Louis at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Copenhagen.
Shirley was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Copenhagen as well as the Altar & Rosary Society. She was also a life member of Carthage Rod & Gun Club, and a past member of the Copenhagen Fire Department Auxiliary.
She enjoyed gardening, embroidery and puzzles. Most of all, she cherished spending time with her family, especially her beloved grandchildren.
Survivors includes five sons, William (Judy) and Duane (Janette) St. Louis of Copenhagen and Charles (Chris) St. Louis of Port Orange, Florida; David St. Louis of Indianapolis, Indiana; and Thomas (Chris) St. Louis of Red Lion, Pennsylvania; three daughters, Carol (Patrick) Putman, Sandi (Nick) Dunn, and Barbara Crane, all of Copenhagen; 54 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren, one great-greatgranddaughter and one great-great-grandson on the way; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is predeceased by her husband, Herbert who died on November 12, 1998, a sister, Mary Gregory and a brother, Francis Rudolph Villeneuve who died at birth.
Memorial donations in Shirley’s memory may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Copenhagen at 9790 NY-12, Copenhagen, NY 13626 or to Friends of Lewis County Hospice at PO Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367.
A Funeral Mass will be said privately by the family at St. James Catholic Church in Carthage with the Rev. Donald J. Robinson, Pastor officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Copenhagen.
Arrangements are entrusted to Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
