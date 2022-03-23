Sierra Ava Whiteley, passed away on 3-17-22 in Upstate hospital in Syracuse, NY. She was born on 8-19-09 in Watertown, NY. Sierra’s celebration of life will be held in the ballroom at the Hilton Garden Inn, In Watertown, NY on 4-2-22 from 1-6pm. Sierra was a light in so many’s hearts. She danced through life with her heart on her sleeve. The celebration will be like no other, live music, food, pictures, family and friends will remember Sierra smiling, laughing, and dancing as she has since she has blessed us all. Please come join us as we remember and celebrate our Sierra ( C.C.).
Sierra Ava Whiteley
August 19, 2009 - March 17, 2022
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.