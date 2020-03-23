Simon F. Damon, 33, Black River, died unexpectedly at his home on March 21, 2020.
Due to the restrictions from the Coronavirus regarding public gatherings, a memorial mass will be held for the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
Simon is survived by his son Greyson; his sister Amber (Joel) Garbutt, Carthage; his brothers Andrew, Greenfield Center, NY and Patrick with whom he resided in Black River; his father and step mother Peter and Tina Damon, Gouverneur; his mother Elizabeth St. Croix Damon, Florida; a nephew J.R. Garbutt; several Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. He is predeceased by his grandparents Clifford and Doris Smith Damon, John and Clara Caggus St. Croix and three cousins, Derek Burns, Sampson and Sophie Damon.
Simon was born in Watertown, august 20, 1986, a son to Peter Damon and Elizabeth St. Croix Damon. He was educated in Watertown and Brownville schools. Simon had worked for Stebbins Engineering, Timeless Frames and Massey s Furniture. He was currently working for Black River Plumbing and Heating.
Simon enjoyed music and playing the Bongo drums. He loved spending time with his family and friends especially being with his son Greyson who was the joy of his life. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
