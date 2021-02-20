Sister Joanne Clark
Clark, Sister Joanne, SSJ - Pittsford, NY, February 17, 2021; Survived by her nieces, nephews, friends, and her Sisters in community. For the greater part of her career, Sister Joanne was a teacher, Principal and Secretary in the Diocese of Ogdensburg as well as in the Diocese of Rochester. Later in life, she volunteered in a variety of capacities including Sisters Care. Due to the Monroe County Health Department’s Coronavirus restrictions, services for Sister Joanne will be private to Motherhouse residents only. A memorial service where all will be welcome will be held at a later date. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 150 French Rd, Rochester, NY 14618 (www.ssjrochester.org)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.