Sister Teresa Magdalen Nichols died Monday, March 22, 2021, at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse at the age of 99.
She was born in Newton Falls on April 24, 1921, daughter of Homer and Mary Lagasse Nichols. She graduated from Harrisville High School and Watertown School of Commerce.
Sister Teresa Magdalen entered the Sisters of St. Joseph on November 29, 1947. She received the habit on May 16, 1948 and made Final Profession on August 27, 1953.
Sister Teresa Magdalen studied Elementary Education, with a focus on social work. Sister Teresa Magdalen worked with Sr. Mechtilde at St. Patrick’s Social Center. She taught primary grades at Sacred Heart, Holy Family, Watertown and St. Joseph’s, Malone. She tutored at St. Joseph’s, Massena, and was a group coordinator at St. Patrick’s Children’s Home, Watertown. Sr. Teresa Magdalen ministered at Mater Dei College, Ogdensburg.
Sister was a volunteer in the Green Thumb Program in the Malone Adult Center, helped prepare food for the meals-on-wheels program, and also helped serve meals at the center. Sister Teresa Magdalen enjoyed visiting and playing cards. Sister’s love for life could be found in her smile and laughter. On June 23, 1993 the Franklin County Association of Senior Citizens named Sister Teresa Magdalen the Senior Citizen of the Year. Governor Mario Cuomo awarded the Certificate of Merit. She retired at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse in Watertown, NY.
Sister Teresa Magdalen is survived by her sister Genevieve McGraw, Evans Mills and Watertown. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her brothers Francis and Joseph and sister Delores Green. .
Funeral arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc. Due to the Coronavirus, there will be no waking hours at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse. The funeral liturgy will be held privately at the Motherhouse Chapel. Contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 1425 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
