Sonia “Sunny” Yakobiszyn Mackey, 82, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was a sailor’s wife who didn’t care much for sailing, but loved unconditionally her sailor, Charlie. While residents of upstate New York, Sonia and Charlie raised two daughters, Sue and Cathy, who brought them much pride, joy and exasperation. Sonia was happiest at the family cottage on Lake Ontario, watching her extended family and friends test boundaries and squeeze all from life that life has to offer. She was sweet yet irreverent, playful but particular, and a fiercely loyal friend who made us better versions of ourselves than we thought we could be.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charlie. Sonia’s legacy lives on in her family through daughters, Sue Mackey and spouse, Linda Bauer, and Cathy Fischer and husband, Mike; grandchildren, Morgan Broome, Taylor Cloud, Greg Fischer, and Dana Fischer; sisters, Linda Mealie and Nancy Yakobiszyn; sisters-in-law, Barbara Harrison and Donna Rogers and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. The family notes with sincere appreciation, Lauren Conforti with FirstLight Home Care who provided compassionate companionship in Sonia’s final months. A private celebration of Sonia’s life will be held in New York later. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Sonia’s memory to the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 21301 S Tamiami Trail, Suite 320 PMB 226, Estero, FL 33928(ipffoundation.org) or the charity of your choice. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
