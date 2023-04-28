LOWVILLE - A spring committal service for Sophie Samsa, will be on Friday, May 5th, at 3:00 P.M. at Lowville Rural Cemetery. Sophie died on Thursday morning, February 9, 2023 at Lewis County General Hospital where she has been a patient since February 2nd.
Sophie Samsa
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.