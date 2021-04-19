WASHBURN - A graveside service with military honors will be held Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 2pm in Glenwood Cemetery for Sr. Mary Elizabeth Washburn. Sr. Elizabeth died February 1, 2021 Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc.
MERRY - LOWVILLE – A graveside service with military honors for Clifford J. “Zeb” Merry, 88, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at St. Peter’s Cemetery, New Bremen with Rev. Mr. Ronald J. Pominville officiating. Mr. Merry passed away on Friday morning, January 29, 2021 at his home, under the loving care of his family and Lewis County Hospice. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.