YOUNG - Alice Elizabeth Jones Young, 100, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2021 at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home where she had been a resident. A Funeral Mass will be held 1 p.m. Friday, June 4th at St. James Catholic Church in Carthage. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will follow the burial at the Carthage Elks Lodge form 3 to 5 p.m.
BUSH - LOWVILLE - Jack T. Bush, A Funeral Mass at St. Peter’s Catholic Church at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, June 5th. Burial will follow at Brantingham Cemetery 11:15 A.M. with Military honors. Calling hours for family and friends will be on Friday, June 4th from 4 to 7:00 P.M. at the Sundquist Funeral Home.
COOKE - LOWVILLE - Louise E. Cooke, A memorial service at Trinity Episcopal Church on Tuesday, June 8th at 11:00 A.M. Burial will follow at 12 Noon at Lowville Rural Cemetery with Military honors.
HOLLIDAY - LOWVILLE – Marian M. Holliday, A graveside service will be on Wednesday, June 9th at 11:00 A.M. at West Lowville Rural Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Laurie Sponaugle officiating.
HALL - RAYMONDVILLE - Graveside Services for Mary Jean Hall, 80, will be held at 3:00 PM on June 6, 2021 in Madrid Cemetery. The family will host a celebration of life following the service, all are invited. Mary Jean passed away December 19, 2020 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.
GOLIBER - HANNAWA FALLS - A Mass of Christian Burial for Maria A. Goliber, 87, will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, June 4, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Potsdam with Rev. Stephen Rocker, celebrating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Potsdam. Mrs.Goliber passed away January 13, 2021 at United Helpers Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Canton. Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam.
BAILEY - Graveside services for Henry E. Bailey, 50, of Deferiet, will be held on Friday, June 4th at 3:00pm in Hillside Cemetery, West Carthage with Anne Rohr officiating. Mr. Bailey died on December 28, 2020.
MOSSES - Please join Debbie Moses and children in a Celebration of Life for their beloved Allen J Moses. It will be held Sunday, June 13, 2021 from 1-5 at Stafford Park 2945 US-11 LaFayette, NY 13084. Anyone that knew Allen loved him and is welcome to come share the love and memories of a legendary man.
