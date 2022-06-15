Spring Burials

WALKER HEAP - There will be a Celebration of Life service for Dr. Walker Heap II, on Sunday July 19th at 4 PM at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church, 1330 Gotham St., Watertown. Dr. Heap died on 1-14-2022 at age 94. You are invited to the celebration at the church on Father’s Day. The service will be held outside due to construction inside the church. Only limited facilities will be available.
WELLS - CALCIUM, NY — Graveside services with military honors for Robert Dean Wells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Sanford Corners Cemetery, Route 342, Calcium, NY.
Following services, family and friends are invited for a luncheon in his honor at the Black River American Legion 113 E. Dexter Street, Black River, NY.
HALL - Spring burial services for Robert Hall will be held Friday at 10 am at St. Patrick Church in Brasher Falls followed by burial in the parish cemetery. Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Luncheon at the Riverview Restaurant afterwards. Arrangements are with the Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.
