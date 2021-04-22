MICHAUD - A graveside service for Donald Michaud who passed away February 2, 2021 will be held on May 1st 2021 at 1:00pm for friends and family to attend at the Calvary Cemetery in Massena NY. Arrangements are with the Phillips Memorial Home Massena New York.
PRIDELL - CARTHAGE – Kay Elizabeth Pridell, 83, formerly of Carthage, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at her home in Surprise, Arizona with her husband by her side and under the care of Hospice. Kay was born on January 7, 1938 in Carthage, New York, daughter of the late Henry and Ida (Pias) Lewis. She attended Augustinian Academy and went on to work as an office manager for Grants in Carthage. In 1959 she married Jack Pridell at St. James Catholic Church in Carthage. A Calling Hour will be held on Monday, April 26, 2021 from 1:00-2:00pm at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00pm in the chapel with the Rev. Lisa J. Busby, Pastor of the Christ Episcopal Church of Clayton, officiating. Burial will follow in the Hillside Cemetery in West Carthage. In lieu of flowers the family requests that any charitable donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com
NELLIS- David Nellis Celebration of Life - May 15 from 2 - 4 at the American Legion in Sackets Harbor N.Y.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.