LEWIS - Graveside services with military honors for Gordon A. Lewis, 75, of the Martin St. Road, Carthage, will be held at 3:00pm on Monday, May 10th at Sunnyside Cemetery, Great Bend with Rev. Donald A. Robinson officiating. There will be a “Celebration of Life” at the Dionne-Rumble Post - 7227 VFW in Carthage, immediately following the burial. Mr. Lewis died on February, 19, 2021.
CHRISTOPHERSON - TULLY- Hans Christopherson, 52, of Tully, NY went to be with the lord on January 16, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 am on May 22nd, 2021 at the Lafayette Alliance Church, 6069 US-20, Lafayette, NY 13084. Online condolences may be made at ClevelandFHInc.com.
MARSH - OSWEGATCHIE – The graveside service for Marian Marsh, of Oswegatchie, will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Woodland Cemetery in Fine. Marian passed away on March 2, 2021. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake.
ABERNATHY - Graveside services with military honors for Francis T. Abernathy, 86, of Anniston, Alabama and former Carthage resident, will be held at 2:45 pm on Monday, May 10th at Sunnyside Cemetery, Great Bend with Rev. Donald A. Robinson officiating. Mr. Abernathy died on September 11, 2020.
ALLEN - The graveside service for Grace E. Allen will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday May 8th in the Woodside Cemetery, County Route 75 and Mixer Rd., Belleville, NY. Mrs. Allen passed away January 1, 2021. She was 77 years old. Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Inc.
