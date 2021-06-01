BARBER — Graveside service with military honors for Reginald D. “Reg” Barber will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, in Sanford Corners Cemetery. Mr. Barber passed away Feb. 4, 2021; he was 85 years old. Arrangements with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
RICCO — Graveside services for Kevin Ricco, 61, Natural Bridge, and his brothers, Francis and Stephen Ricco, who died previously, to be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, in St. James Cemetery, Carthage, with Wayne Arnold and Lori Brown officiating. “Celebration of Life” to follow at Sahara Restaurant”; RSVP to Erin Gratch, 315-783-0231 by June 8.
SHANNON — Graveside service for Jeffrey T. Shannon will be held 11a.m. Saturday, June 5, at Dexter Cemetery. Mr. Shannon passed away Jan. 13, 2021; he was 56 years old. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
TAMBLIN — Graveside service for Richard Tamblin will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at Fairview Cemetery, Route 177, Rodman. Mr. Tamblin passed away Dec. 29, 2020; he was 87 years old. Arrangements are with Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.