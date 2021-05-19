SPINK - The funeral for Joan L. Spink of 23 Halsey Street, Pulaski will be Friday, May 21, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of TLC Funeral Home, Inc. There will be a one hour calling hour prior to the funeral. Internment will be in the Pulaski Village Cemetery. Mrs. Spink died December 29, 2020 at the Samaritan Medical Center. Among her survivors is her husband, Robert. Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, inc.
CHAMPNEY - Calling hours for Mrs. Carol Champney, age 82, of Potsdam, NY will be held on Friday, May 21st from 1:00 until 1:30 at the Garner Funeral Service. Rev. Lee Sweeney will conduct a funeral service at the funeral home at 1:30. Burial will follow the service at Bayside Cemetery. Carol passed away on December 25, 2020.
CASTER - COLTON—Graveside services for Paul and Mary Caster, longtime residents of Colton, will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, 9 am at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Colton with Rev. Stephen Rocker presiding. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Paul and Mary Caster.
