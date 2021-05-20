EBERSOL - CASTORLAND- A graveside service for Gladys Isabel Ebersol, 96, formerly of NYS Route 126, Castorland, will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Apostolic Christian Cemetery, Lowville. She passed away on February 25, 2021 at Sunset Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Boonville. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
HANCOCK - CROGHAN/CARTHAGE - A graveside service for Muriel A. Hancock, 97, formerly of Main Street, Croghan and Second Road, Carthage, will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021 at Swinburne Cemetery, Deer River. She passed away on January 27. 2021 at Sunset Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Boonville. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
