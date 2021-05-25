FARRELL - THERESA - Services for Larry D. Farrell, 58, Holmes Rd., will be 5-7 pm, Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY. Larry passed away December 23, 2020. Survivors include two daughters, LaTrisha Farrell, NaTosha Clark and his mother, Elaine Farrell. Private burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Theresa, NY, with Rev. Donald Briant, officiating.
GREENE - LOWVILLE – A graveside service with Military Honors for David W. Greene, 79, of Trinity Avenue, Lowville, will be at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Lowville Rural Cemetery. He passed away on December 20, 2020 at Samaritan Medical Center. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
