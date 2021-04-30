HAYES - The graveside service for Evangeline C. Hayes will be held Saturday, May 8, at 11 AM at Depauville Cemetery. Mrs. Hayes died on January 17. Arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com
CORNELL - The graveside service for Mary E. Cornell will be held Friday, May 7, at 1:30 PM at Brookside Cemetery. Mrs. Cornell, formerly of TI Park died on December 12, 2020. Arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com
SCOTT - Sandra G. Scott, 76, of 126 S. Rutland St., Watertown, passed away on February 26, 2021. Calling hours will be held Saturday, May 8th from Noon to 1 pm at the Brookside Cemetery. The funeral service will follow at 1 pm at the graveside.
HOPSICKER - NORWOOD—A Mass of Christian Burial for Noreen F. Hopsicker, 100, a resident of Circle Drive, Norwood, will be held on Wednesday, May 5, at 10 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Church in Norwood with Rev. Garry Giroux presiding. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery following the services. Noreen passed away on March 16, 2021 at her home. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Noreen F. Hopsicker.
KOCHER - Waddington: A graveside service with Full Military Honors for Warren A. Kocher will be held on Friday May 7, 2021 at 3:00 pm in New Brookside Cemetery, in Waddington. Mr. Kocher passed away on February 23, 2021. Arrangements are with the Phillips Memorial Home in Waddington NY.
