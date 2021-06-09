PARTRIDGE - A graveside service for Robert E. “Bob” and Caroline Partridge of 24479 Sanford Corners Road, Calcium,will be held 10 am Friday, June 11th at Sanford Corners Cemetery, where military honors will be rendered for Mr. Partridge. A celebration of life will follow beginning at 1 p.m. Friday, at the LaFargeville American Legion.
MORRISON - The family of James S. Morrison would like to invite family and friends to join in the celebration of his life on Saturday June, 12th at noon DeKalb Jct Firehall, Lunch will be provided.
OLMSTEAD - LOWVILLE - Glenn Olmstead, Graveside funeral services will be held on Friday, June 11th at 10:00 A.M. at Beaches Bridge Cemetery, Town of Watson, with Pastor Daniel Tabolt officiating.
CALL - LOWVILLE - Michael A. Call, A committal service with military honors will be in Martinsburg Cemetery on Saturday, June 12th at 11:00am with Fr. Jay Seymour, officiating.
MARTIN - A graveside service for Sheila Martin who passed away on February 24, 2021 will be held on Friday June 11, 2021 at 2:00pm at the Pine Grove Cemetery II in Norfolk NY. Arrangements are with the Phillips Memorial Home Waddington.
HOOVER - HARRISVILLE, NY - A Memorial Service for Shirley J. Hoover, 88, formerly of Harrisville, who died on January 29, 2021, will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Scanlon Funeral Home, 14187 State St., Harrisville. Her graveside committal service will follow in Harrisville Community Cemetery, Harrisville.
CHAMBERLAIN - CROGHAN, NY - A graveside committal service with military honors for Millard W. Chamberlain, 88, formerly of Croghan, who died on December 3, 2019 in New Mexico, will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Croghan, with the Rev. Donald J. ManFred, officiating. Arrangements are with Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan.
BAILEY - Mary C. Bailey, Potsdam, died June 6, 2021. Born in Potsdam on March 19, 1932, a daughter of Daniel P. and Mary K. Mahoney Collins, she married James M. Bailey in 1958. She is survived by children, James (Julie) Bailey, Martha (John) Belardo, John (Judy) Bailey, Jane (Steve) Stoecker, Margaret (Mike) Voigt, and Mary (Andy) Gilbert, as well as twenty-one grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Mary was a graduate of Potsdam High School, the College of St. Rose and St. Lawrence University. She taught at Colton-Pierrepont and St. John’s Academy in Plattsburgh prior to raising her family. A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 2pm at St. Mary’s Church in Potsdam. Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service. Condolences can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.
BONNO - COLTON—A Mass of Christian Burial for Eugene “Jack” Bonno, 80, a resident of East Higley Road, Colton, will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church in Colton with Rev. Stephen Rocker presiding. Burial will follow the services in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Colton on Saturday from 9 – 10:30 a.m. Jack passed away on February 23, 2021 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Read Jacks full obituary and to leave a condolence or memory, please visit www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Eugene “Jack” Bonno.
