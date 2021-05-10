HARRINGTON - NORFOLK—Graveside services for 68 year old Young Harrington, a resident of Ogdensburg and formerly of Norfolk, will be held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 3 p.m. in Bixby Cemetery, Norfolk with Rev. Lee Sweeney presiding. Young passed away on February 18, 2021 at SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk.
LARAMAY - NORWOOD—A Mass of Christian Burial for 88 year old Jerry Laramay, a resident of North Main Street, Norwood, will be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Church in Norwood with Rev. Garry Giroux presiding. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Norwood. Jerry passed away on January 30, 2021 at SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood.
HAYES - SOUTH COLTON – Graveside services for 85 year old Katheryn R. Hayes, a resident of the Windmill Road, will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Stephen Rocker presiding. Katheryn passed away peacefully on March 18, 2021 at her home. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton.
MARTUSEWICZ - Services for Helen A. Gamble Martusewicz, 99 ½, will be 11 am, Saturday, May 15, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Evans Mills, NY, with Rev. Shane Lynch, officiating. There will be a calling hour from 10-11 am prior to the service. Burial will be immediately following services at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Evans Mills, NY. Family and friends will gather at St. Mary’s Parish Center following burial.
CAMP - Pierrepont- Graveside services for Robert G. “Bob” Camp, 80, of Howardville Road will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 1:00 PM in Beech Plains Cemetery, West Pierrepont with Lay Pastor John Frary officiating. Bob’s care and arrangements are with Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton.
MANNING - Russell, NY - Graveside services for Thomas G. “Tom” Manning, 93, of Boyd Pond Road, Russell who died peacefully at his home on February 4, 2021, will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 10:00 AM in South Russell Cemetery with Lay Pastor John Frary officiating.
BLACKWELL - Mark R. Blackwell, 60, of Sand Road, Adams, NY, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021 at his home. A graveside service will be held at Lakeside Cemetery 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15th. A Celebration of Life will follow at Jesse’s home beginning at 3 p.m.
FENTON - GLENFIELD – A graveside service for Audrey M. Fenton, 84, formerly of Otter Creek Road, will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Beaches Bridge Cemetery. Audrey passed away late Friday evening, February 12, 2021 at the Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
KOZLOSKI - LOWVILLE - Catherine M. Kozloski, A funeral Mass will be said on Saturday, May 15th at St. Peter’s Church at 10:00 A.M., followed by burial in Lowville Rural Cemetery. Cathy died on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.
ACKERMAN - CONSTABLEVILLE- A graveside service for Marlene L. Ackerman, 90, formerly of Constableville, will be at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Turin Cemetery. She passed away on February 1, 2021 at Sunset Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Boonville. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
