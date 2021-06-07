Spring Burials
PARTRIDGE - A graveside service for Robert E. “Bob” and Caroline Partridge of 24479 Sanford Corners Road, Calcium,will be held 10 am Friday, June 11th at Sanford Corners Cemetery, where military honors will be rendered for Mr. Partridge. A celebration of life will follow beginning at 1 p.m. Friday, at the LaFargeville American Legion.
MORRISON - The family of James S. Morrison would like to invite family and friends to join in the celebration of his life on Saturday June, 12th at noon DeKalb Jct Firehall, Lunch will be provided.
OLMSTEAD - LOWVILLE - Glenn Olmstead, Graveside funeral services will be held on Friday, June 11th at 10:00 A.M. at Beaches Bridge Cemetery, Town of Watson, with Pastor Daniel Tabolt officiating.
CALL - LOWVILLE - Michael A. Call, A committal service with military honors will be in Martinsburg Cemetery on Saturday, June 12th at 11:00am with Fr. Jay Seymour, officiating.
