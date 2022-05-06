Spring Burials

MILES - Memorial services for Blanche E. Miles, 91, will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, May 14,2022 at the United Community Church in Carthage. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 10-11:00am. Blanche died on November 22,2021 at the Hospice residence in Watertown. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage.
ARDISON - A graveside committal service for Shirley A. Ardison, 82, formerly of Croghan, who died on March 18, 2022 in Boonville, will be on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Vincent dePaul Cemetery, Belfort. Arrangements are with Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan.
KOHLER - A graveside committal service for Frederick J. Kohler, 90, of Erie Canal Rd., Croghan, who died on January 24, 2022 in Oneida, NY, will be on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Croghan. Arrangements are with Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan.
VERSCHNEIDER - CROGHAN, NY - A graveside committal service for Patrick D. VerSchneider, 79, formerly of Colton and Croghan, who died on February 2, 2022 in Carthage, will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Croghan. Arrangements are with Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan.
