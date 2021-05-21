PECK - A Graveside service for Judy A. Peck, 66 will be held on Friday May 28, 2021 at Mound Hill Cemetery in Nicholville at 1:00 PM. Judy passed away this past December 21, 2020 at her home in Nicholville and her arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.
AUSTIN - MASSENA - A Mass of Christian Burial for Patrick A. Austin, 69, of Judith Street, will celebrated May 29, 2021 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Patrick passed away September 2, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.
