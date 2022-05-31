Spring Burials

REGAN - COLTON — Graveside services for Scott E. Regan, 58, a resident of Niagara Falls and formerly of Colton will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 9 a.m. in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Colton with Rev. Joseph Giroux presiding. Scott passed away on December 23, 2021 at Mount St. Mary’s Hospital in Buffalo. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton.
COTTER - NORWOOD — A Celebration of Life for Stephen D. Cotter, 54, Norfolk, will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Norwood American Legion. Stephen passed away suddenly on January 6, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home.
OBER - POTSDAM - Graveside services for Sharon A. Ober, 75, will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 4, 2022 at St. Mary’ Cemetery, Potsdam. A celebration of her life will follow at the Potsdam Elks Lodge, where there will be a special time of sharing memories that will have you laughing and some that may make us cry. Let ‘s share memories of what Sharon meant to you - thoughtful, funny, and even crazy memories. Sharon died December 31, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam.
PHILLIPS - The spring burial for Timothy C. Phillips will be held at the Glenwood Cemetery on Saturday, June 4th at 10:30 am. Tim passed away on January 30, 2022, he was 66 years old. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown
FREDERICK - A graveside service with military honors for Gregg A. Frederick will be held at the North Watertown Cemetery, Bradley St., Watertown on Saturday, June 4th at 11:00 am. Followed by a celebration of life will be held at the Elks Club following the service. Gregg passed away on January 8, 2022, he was 70 years old. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
DECARR - MASSENA - Funeral services with military honors for James A. DeCarr, 88, of Clarkson Ave. will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, June 6, 2022 at Calvary Cemetery Chapel with Rev. Judy VanKennan, officiating. James passed away December 1, 2022 at Albany Medical Center. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.