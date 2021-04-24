BOHLING - The graveside service for Jeffrey A. Bohling will be Saturday, May 1, at 10 AM in Brookside Cemetery, town of Watertown. Mr. Bohling, 65, Sandy Creek and formerly of Watertown died December 5, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
BRABANT - Calling hours for Patricia A. Brabant will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown on Sunday, May 2, from 1 - 3 PM. The memorial mass will be on Monday, May 3, at 11 AM at St. Mary’s Church, Clayton. Mrs. Brabant, 87, Watertown and formerly of Clayton, died March 2. Online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com
FAZEKAS - TURIN – Sandra Lynn Fazekas, Her committal service will be on Tuesday, April 27th at 1:30 P.M. at Calvary Cemetery, Port Leyden.
SMITH - TURIN – Ronald F. Smith, A graveside service will be on Wednesday, April 28th at 2:30 P.M. at Beaches Bridge Cemetery.
GOUTERMOUT - MONTAGUE – LaDet J. Goutermout, Spring burial will be on Saturday, May 1st at 1:00 P.M. at the family cemetery on the Liberty Road.
