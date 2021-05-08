TUTTLE - NATURAL DAM – Joan E. Tuttle, age 81, of Natural Dam, passed away on May 6, 2021 at the Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Her funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in Pleasant Lake Cemetery, Brasie Corners. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
BARBOZA - Graveside services with military honors for David W. Barboza, 72 of 3 Liberty St. West Carthage, will be held on Monday, May 17th, 2021 at 10:00am in Fairview Cemetery, Carthage with Rev. Michael Biolsi officiating. Mr. Barboza died on February 9, 2021.
REED - HEWITTVILLE - Graveside services with military honors for Morris “Jack” Reed, 93, will be held at 2:00 PM on May 14, 2021 at Bayside Cemetery with Kenneth Ashley, officiating. Mr. Reed passed away January 26, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam.
