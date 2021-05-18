WOOD - MASSENA - Graveside services for Shirley Ann Wood, 68, will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday May 21, 2021 at Calvary Cemetery, Massena with Pastor Justin Cardinal, officiating. Shirley passed away February 7, 2021 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.
SUTTON - The graveside service for Evelyn J. Sutton will be held in Clayton Cemetery on Monday, May 24, at 11 AM. Mrs. Sutton, 91, died February 16, 2021 in Whiting, NJ. Arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com
LAVALLEY - Spring Burial for James L. LaValley, who passed away on April 21, 2021 will be held on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 10:30 am in Visitation Cemetery. Phillips Memorial Home in Massena will be handling the arrangements.
HAGGETT _ Spring Burial for Franklin L. Haggett, who passed away on April 2, 2021 will be held on Saturday May 22, 2021 at 11:00 am in Calvary Cemetery. Phillips Memorial Home in Massena will be handling the arrangements.
HUNT - Spring Burial for Reginald P. Hunt, who passed away on December 15, 2020 will be held on Wednesday May 26, 2021 at 10:00 am with full Military Honors in Calvary Cemetery. Phillips Memorial Home in Massena will be handling the arrangements.
HOLLANDER - Spring Burial for Gloria V. Hollander, who passed away on October 16, 2020 will be held on Saturday May 29, 2021 at 1:00 pm in St. Lawrence Cemetery in Louisville Phillips Memorial Home in Massena will be handling the arrangements.
WHITE - The funeral service for Louise H. White will be held at the Clayton United Methodist Church on Thursday, May 20, at 11 AM. Mrs. White, 97, of Clayton and formerly of LaFargeville died April 2, 2021. Arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com
