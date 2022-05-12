Spring Burials

JOBSON - The graveside service for Myrna G. Jobson “Grandma Mooch”,79 of Dexter, who passed away January 26,2022 will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday,May 16th at the Dexter Cemetery.
EVANS - Mrs. Betty J. Cole Evans, 98, of Jameson Road, Canton died Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Maplewood Campus in Canton. A memorial service will be held at the Old DeKalb Methodist Church at 10:30 AM on Thursday, May 19, 2022 with Rev. Martha Helmer officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Canton. Betty’s care and arrangements have been entrusted to Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton.
MCCLURE - NORWOOD—Graveside services for Gretchen L. McClure, 86, a resident of Spring Street in Norwood, will be held on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 1 p.m. in Hale Cemetery, Norfolk. Mrs. McClure passed away on December 21, 2021 at her home with her family at her side. The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Gretchen L. McClure.
