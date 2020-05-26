COUSE, ANNE - The spring burial for Anne T. Couse will be 1 pm Saturday, May 30th at the Brownville Cemetery. Mrs. Couse passed away on November 29th at the Samaritan Medical Center. She was 86 years old. The complete obituary for Mrs. Couse can be read at www.reedbenoit.com. Condolences may also be left on their webpage. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
GREGORY, MICHAEL - The spring burial for Michael W. Gregory will be 10 am Saturday, May 30th at the Sackets Harbor Military Cemetery. Mr. Gregory passed away on February 9th at the Samaritan Keep Home. He was 79 years old. The complete obituary for Mr. Gregory can be read at www.reedbenoit.com. Condolences may also be left on their webpage. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
