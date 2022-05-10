Spring Burials

BOUCHEY - Massena: A Mass of Christian burial for Janet M. Bouchey, age 97 who passed away on February 7, 2022 will take place on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Church, Massena, NY. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Phillips Memorial Home, 64 Andrews St. Massena, NY.
SUBER - A graveside service with military honors for James A. Suber, 94, of 329 E. Main St., Sackets Harbor, NY, who passed away November 20, 2021, will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14th at the Sackets Harbor Military Cemetery.
DESKINS-ZEHR - A graveside service for Sunday D. Deskins-Zehr, 74, of Burnash Ave., Felts Mills, who passed away at home on May 14, 2021 will be held 10 a.m. Saturday May 14th at the Felts Mills Cemetery.
