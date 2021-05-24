PELTON - The graveside service for Jane K. Pelton will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday May 29th at the Zion Episcopal Church Cemetery, Pierrrpont Manor, NY. Mrs. Pelton passed away November 19, 2020. She was 99 years old. Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Inc.
KITTO - Eunice H. Kitto, 83, of 332 East Grove St., Dexter, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 20, 2020. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, May 29th at the Riverside Cemetery in Cape Vincent. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Crescent Restaurant in Chaumont from 2 to 4 p.m.
GOWING - Shirley Marie Gowing, 84, passed away January 31, 2021 at the Carthage Nursing and Rehabilitation Center where she had been a resident. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, May 28th at Brookside Crematory.
BOND - NORFOLK – Graveside services for 87 year old Walter J. Bond, a resident of 3 South Main Street, Norfolk, will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Bixby Cemetery in Norfolk. Mr. Bond passed away on February 19, 2021 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk.
CLARKE - NORFOLK – Graveside services for 96 year old Patricia M. Clarke, a resident of the Riverledge Nursing Home in Ogdensburg, will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. in the Visitation Cemetery in Norfolk with Rev. Garry Giroux presiding. Mrs. Clarke passed away on December 10, 2020. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk.
GALAYDICK - The memorial service for Virginia A. Galaydick will be 11:00am Wednesday, May 26th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Virginia passed away Thursday, May 20th. She was 69 years old. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
MINOTTI - POTSDAM - A Mass of Christian Burial for Margaret “Peg” E. Minotti, 96, will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Potsdam with Rev. Stephen Rocker, celebrating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Potsdam.Peg passed away peacefully on February 3, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam.
AUSTIN - MASSENA - A Mass of Christian Burial for Patrick A. Austin, 69, of Judith Street, will celebrated May 29, 2021 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Patrick passed away September 2, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.
HICKOK - WATERTOWN – A graveside service for Helen R. Hickok, 99, a resident of Samaritan Summit Village, formerly of Lowville and Hermon, will be at Noon on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Hermon Cemetery. She passed away on February 5, 2021. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
