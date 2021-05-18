HALL - Graveside services: Viva A. Hall, 93 Black River, NY Graveside services for Viva A. Hall 93, of Town of Rutland who passed away at home on February 11, 2021, will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 23, 2021 in Maple Hill Cemetery, Town of Rutland. Memorial luncheon will follow at the Rutland Congregational Church.
CASTER - COLTON—Graveside services for Paul and Mary Caster, longtime residents of Colton, will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Colton with Rev. Stephen Rocker presiding. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Paul and Mary Caster.
GREENE - Funeral services for Michael F. Greene, 69, of Potsdam are incomplete at this time. Mr. Greene passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg, NY. Arrangements are under the care of Garner Funeral Service.
ROES - CROGHAN – A graveside service for Mary W. Roes, 91, of George St., Croghan, will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Naumburg Mennonite Cemetery. She passed away on January 15, 2021 at Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
