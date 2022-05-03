Spring Burials

ENGLAND - OGDENSBURG-Graveside services for Winifred G. England, 99, of Ogdensburg will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Notre Dame Cemetery. Mrs. England died on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home in Ogdensburg. Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home.
YANCEY - LOWVILLE – A graveside service for Merle G. Yancey, 68, formerly of Trinity Ave., will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Croghan Mennonite Cemetery. Merle passed away peacefully at Carthage Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation on February 1, 2022. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
LOVE - Spring burial for Paul W. Love, who passed away on February 11, 2022 will take place on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 1:00 pm in Calvary Cemetery, Massena, with full Military Honors. Arrangements are under the care of Phillips Memorial Home, 64 Andrews St. Massena, NY.
MOULTON -Spring burial for Margaret S. Moulton, who passed away on January 23, 2022 will take place on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 11:00 am in Madrid Cemetery, Madrid, NY. Arrangements are under the care of Phillips Memorial Home, 20 Church St. Madrid, NY.
AUGER - A Mass of Christion Burial for Alexina M. Auger who passed away on January 30, 2022, will take place on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 1:00 pm at St. Regis Mission Church, St. Regis, Que. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Massena, NY. Arrangements are under the care of Phillips Memorial Home, 64 Andrews St. Massena, NY.
