RUSSELL - COLTON-- A Mass of Christian Burial for Rev. Robert Russell, a resident of Canastota and formerly of Colton, will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021 at St. Patrick’s Church in Colton with Rev. Stephen Rocker presiding. Burial will be held in St. Patrick’s Cemetery following the services. Robert passed away on January 22, 2021 in Syracuse, NY. Memories and condolencs may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com.
CLARK - NORFOLK – Graveside services for Doris E. Clark, 97, a resident of Chase Mills, will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 10 a.m. in the Visitation Cemetery in Norfolk with Rev. Andrew Amyot presiding. Doris passed away on December 17, 2020 at the United Helpers Riverledge Home in Ogdensburg. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Doris Clark.
JAMES - Spring graveside service for Mr. Donald James of Hannawa Falls, NY will be held on Saturday, May 8th at 2pm at the Crary Mills Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service.
SKONIECZNY - A graveside service for Eleanor L. Skonieczny will be held on Thursday May 13, 2021 at 10:00am in Calvary Cemetery Massena. Eleanor passed away February 3, 2021. Funeral arrangements are with The Phillips Memorial Home Massena NY.
