OLMSTEAD - LOWVILLE - Glenn Olmstead, Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 28th at 1:00 P.M. at Beaches Bridge Cemetery, with Pastor Daniel Tabolt officiating.
MIHALYI - LOWVILLE - C. Richard “Duke” Mihalyi, A graveside funeral service will be on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. at Lowville Rural Cemetery with military honors to follow at 4:00 P.M. Please bring an umbrella in case of inclement weather and a chair for the service. Please wear a mask to attend.
