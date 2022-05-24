Spring Burials

ROBINSON - NORFOLK – Services for Betty D. Robinson, 94, Norfolk, will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Foxwood Memorial Park in Ogdensburg with Rev. Walter Smith presiding. Betty passed away on February 13, 2022 at the United Helpers Maplewood Campus in Canton. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk.
MCKENNA - NORWOOD—Graveside services for Laurence McKenna, 80, a resident of Spring Street, Norwood, will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 1 p.m. in Calvary Cemetery, Norwood with Rev. Garry Giroux presiding. Larry passed away on March 14, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood.
HARRIS - NORFOLK – Graveside services for Arlene M. “Sis” Harris, 83, Norfolk, will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 3 p.m. in Visitation Cemetery, Norfolk with Deacon John Levison presiding. Arlene passed away on January 26, 2022 at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Massena. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk.
WHITE - SOUTH COLTON—Graveside services for Mildred J. White, 84, a resident of Bethpage, TN and formerly of South Colton, will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 10 a.m. in the South Colton Cemetery. Mildred passed away on May 1, 2022 at the home of her daughter, Tammy and Robert Bradish in Bethpage, TN. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton.
FIACCO - NORWOOD – Graveside services for Thomas Fiacco, 94, a lifelong resident of Norwood, will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 2 p.m. in Calvary Cemetery, Norwood with Rev. Garry Giroux presiding. Mr. Fiacco passed away on March 27, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood.
