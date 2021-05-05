MATOTT - POTSDAM - Lowell R. Matott, 64, a resident of the Morley-Potsdam Road, passed away early Tuesday morning May 5, 2021 at his home.
Arrangements are incomplete with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam.
PEEBLES - Funeral services for Mary Lou Peebles, 76, of Carthage, will be held on Thursday, May 20th at 10:00am at St. James Catholic Church in Carthage with Rev. Donald A. Robinson, Pastor officiating. Burial will follow in Martinsburg Cemetery. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Mrs. Peebles died on February 7, 2021.
MARTIN - A graveside service for Ruth Martin, 96, formerly of Richville will be held on Saturday, May 8 at 11 am at St. James Cemetery, Gouverneur. Ruth passed away on Jan. 26, 2021.
NEWTON - Graveside Services for Wavabelle G Randall Newtown, 94, will be held at 10:30 AM on May 12, 2021 at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Potsdam with Rev. Stephen Rocker, officiating. Wavabelle passed away March 19, 2021 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Massena. Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam.
KOCHER - A graveside for Warren Kocher which was schedule for May7th 2021 has been rescheduled for May 20, 2021 at 3:00pm at the New Brookside Cemetery in Waddington. Warren Kocher passed away on February 23, 2021. Arrangements are with the Phillips Memorial Home in Waddington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.