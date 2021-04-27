BOHLING - The graveside service for Jeffrey A. Bohling will be Saturday, May 1, at 1 PM in Brookside Cemetery, town of Watertown. Mr. Bohling, 65, Sandy Creek and formerly of Watertown died December 5, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com
VANALSTYNE - The spring burial with military honors for Donald M. VanAlstyne will be held on Saturday, May 1st at 12:00 pm in the Brookside Cemetery. Mr. VanAlstyne passed away January 31st in Florida. He was 90 years old. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
HENOPHY - LOUISVILLE - Graveside services for Kesiah E. Henophy, 81, a longtime resident of Willard Road will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, April 29, 2021, at St. Lawrence Cemetery, Louisville. Mrs. Henophy passed away March 5, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.
