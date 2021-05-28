YOUNG - Alice Elizabeth Jones Young, 100, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2021 at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home where she had been a resident. A Funeral Mass will be held 1 p.m. Friday, June 4th at St. James Catholic Church in Carthage. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will follow the burial at the Carthage Elks Lodge form 3 to 5 p.m.
BUSH - LOWVILLE - Jack T. Bush, A Funeral Mass at St. Peter’s Catholic Church at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, June 5th. Burial will follow at Brantingham Cemetery 11:15 A.M. with Military honors.
COOKE - LOWVILLE - Louise E. Cooke, A memorial service at Trinity Episcopal Church on Tuesday, June 8th at 11:00 A.M. Burial will follow at 12 Noon at Lowville Rural Cemetery with Military honors.
HOLLIDAY - LOWVILLE – Marian M. Holliday, A graveside service will be on Wednesday, June 9th at 11:00 A.M. at West Lowville Rural Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Laurie Sponaugle officiating.
