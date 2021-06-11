STRADER - POTSDAM - Funeral services for Patricia A. Strader will be held at 11:00 AM on June 19, 2021 at Chapel Hill Cemetery, Parishville with Rev. Rob Schirmer, officiating. A celebration of her life will follow services at the Parishville Pavillion. Pat passed away May 11, 2021 in Canton, at the home of her daughter, Becky. Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam.
YATEMAN - MASSENA - Graveside Services for David G. Yateman, 89, will be held on June 19, 2021 at the Massena Center Cemetery. David passed away on February 4, 2021. Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.
MUSANTE - MASSENA - The Family of Theodore A. Musante invites you to his Mass of Christian Burial at 11;00 AM on June 18, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Massena. Mr. Musante died February 12, 2021 at Massena Hospital. Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.
CLOCE - Formerly of Morley- Howard T. Cloce, 85, formerly of County Rte 27, Morley, died at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse of January 6, 2021. Calling hours will be Tuesday, June 15, 2021 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton. His graveside will be held in Morley Cemetery following the calling hours with Pastor Richard Ladouceur officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Wesleyan Methodist Church in Morley, which he attended as a child.
