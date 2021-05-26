Graveside services for Francis A. Parker, Jr. will be Saturday May 29th, 2021 at the Brookside Cemetery. Mr. Parker, 77, of Watertown, passed away January 24th, 2021. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
MICHAUD - Spring burial for Gerald Michaud who passed away on November 6, 2020 will be held at 1:00 pm at Winthrop Cemetery. Phillips Memorial Home in Massena will be handling the arrangements for Gerald Michaud.
PRATT - Spring Burial for Thomas W. Pratt and Irene H. Pratt, will be held together on June 7, 2021 at 11:00 am at St. Mary’s Church in Massena. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Phillips Memorial Home will be handling the arrangements for Thomas and Irene Pratt.
OLMSTEAD - Spring Burial for Patti A. Olmstead who passed away on February 17, 2021 will be held on Saturday June 12, 2021 at 12:00 pm at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Waddington. The family of Patti would like to invite friends and family to the luncheon immediately following the burial at the American Legion in Waddington. Phillips Memorial Home in Waddington will be handling the arrangements for Patti A. Olmstead.
The graveside service for Agnes Alice Catherine Ann Turcott Williams will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday May 29th at the Union Cemetery, Adams Center. Mrs. Williams passed away January 9, 2021. She was 98 years old. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
STONE - POTSDAM - Mrs. Sarah Clark Stone, age 95, of Martin, GA. passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Brown Health and Rehab. Mrs. Stone was born June 13, 1925 to the late Harold Clark and Ruth Sutton Clark in Massena, NY. She was of the Methodist Faith. She was retired from sales, a member of the Eastern Star and had a love for bowling. Mrs. Stone is survived by her children; Michael (Marissa) Stone of NY., Betsy (Sonny) Doody of Martin, GA., Tim (Kim) Stone of FL., siblings; Andy Clark, Lydia Hosmer, fourteen grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband; Richard Carl Stone, children; Karen Ruth Stone, Carla Jean Fonda, siblings; Marion Blair, Bill Clark, Dan Clark, Ann Skiff, Barbara Berqoliuos, Sonny Clark and Dorothy Moony. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on June 1, 2021 at the Potsdam United Methodist Church with Rev. E. Sue Wenner, officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Canton. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam.
SCHWARTZENTRUBER - MARTINSBURG- Calling hours for Milford John Schwartzentruber, 85, will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. A private memorial service will be held for the family. Milford passed away on October 29, 2020 in the Lewis County Health System.
