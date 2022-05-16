Spring Burials

FARRINGTON - The burial for Halsey B. Farrington of 22691 Campus Drive Watertown will be May 20, 2022 at 11:00 am at North Watertown Cemetery. Mr. Farrington will be buried with full military honors. Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc.
MONICA - Graveside services with Military Honors for Ronald H. (Ron) Monica, 77, will be 3 pm, Friday, May 20, 2022 in Spragueville Cemetery, with Pastor Ronald Sinclair, officiating.
ROWSAM - Robert A. Rowsam, 76, of Hadcock Road, Watertown, NY, passed away January 2, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 21st at the Brookside Cemetery.
DAVISON - Richard E. Davison, 58, of Central Square, NY, passed away January 31, 2022 at Upstate University in Syracuse. A Funeral Mass will be said at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 21st at the St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church in Harrisville 14355 Maple St., Harrisville, NY. Burial will follow at the St. Francis Solanus Catholic Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life will follow at the Harrisville Fire Hall 14226 Church St., Harrisville, NY.
WATSON - NORWOOD—Graveside services for Ann E. Watson, 72, a lifelong resident of Norwood, will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 10 a.m. in the Madrid Cemetery with Rev. Judith VanKennen presiding. Ann passed away on January 4, 2022 at her home with her husband at her side. The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving he family of Ann E. Watson.
DAVIS - PLATTSBURGH—A Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia L. Davis, 65, a resident of Plattsburgh, will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 12 noon at St. John’s Church in Madrid with Rev. Msgr. Robert Aucoin presiding. Patricia passed away on November 26, 2021 at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk.
VALENTIN - COLTON—Graveside services for Sandalio A. “Sandy” Valentin Jr., 83, a resident of the Highland Nursing Home, Massena and formerly of Colton and Florida, will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 9 a.m. in Bayside Cemetery, Potsdam. Sandy passed away on February 6, 2022. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton.
ASHLEY - NORFOLK—Graveside services for Lawrence R. Ashley, 86, Norfolk, will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 12 noon in the Visitation Cemetery, Norfolk. Mr. Ashley passed away on April 6, 2022. The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Lawrence R. Ashley.
King - NORFOLK—Graveside services for Alice J. King, 83, will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. in the Visitation Cemetery, Norfolk. Mrs. King passed away on January 29, 2022 at the Sunset Nursing Home in Boonville, NY. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk.
LaBarge - NORFOLK—Graveside services for Donald J. “Smiley” LaBarge, 83, will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 1 p.m. in the Visitation Cemetery in Norfolk. Smiley passed away on February 12, 2022 at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk.
CHASE - Elizabeth Mae Chase, 93, formerly of Black River, passed away peacefully on December 29, 2021 at her home in Baldwinsville, NY. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m.Saturday, May 21st at the Black River Cemetery.
BOWEN - LOWVILLE - A graveside service for Irene Bowen will be on Saturday, May 21st, at 2:00 P.M. at West Lowville Rural Cemetery followed by a reception at the First Presbyterian Church. Irene died at home on Tuesday morning, December 7, 2021, under the care of her caregivers and Lewis County Hospice, Inc. www.sundquistfh.com
